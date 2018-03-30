Area city mayors up for reelection - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Area city mayors up for reelection

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

Three local area mayors are looking for reelection in Tuesdays election.

Nellie Pater is the incumbent for the city of Tomah. She has been serving as mayor since 2012. 

Meanwhile, John Ph. Graf is looking to re-secure is position as mayor of Galesville. He has  been serving since 2015.

And finally, Larry Fanta is looking to continue serving as mayor of Viroqua. 

