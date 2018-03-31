Bledsoe scores 39, Bucks beat Lakers 124-122 in OT

By ALEX VEJAR

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Eric Bledsoe scored 11 of his 39 points in overtime, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a huge comeback by the Los Angeles Lakers to win 124-122 on Friday night.

Khris Middleton added 28 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 for the Bucks, who won their third straight game and second in two nights. They beat the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Bledsoe scored nine straight points to start the overtime period and give the Bucks a 121-112 lead with 2:35 remaining.

The Lakers responded with an 8-0 run. Antetokounmpo split a pair of free throws with 16.4 seconds remaining, and Kyle Kuzma missed a shot on the next possession. Bledsoe made two free throws with 2 seconds remaining seal the win for Milwaukee.

Kuzma had 27 points for the Lakers, who will finish with a losing record on the season. Brook Lopez added 20 points, while Julius Randle had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Randle tied the game at 112 on a layup with 1:30 to go in regulation. Bledsoe and Middleton both had opportunities to give the Bucks the lead in the closing seconds, but they each missed.

Los Angeles outscored Milwaukee 29-15 to send the game into overtime.

Kuzma gave the Lakers a 107-106 lead with 4:57 remaining in the game. It was the first lead for Los Angeles since the first quarter, when it led 21-19 with 5:57 left in the period.

Milwaukee built a 20-point lead late in the third quarter that culminated in Brandon Jennings assisting back-to-back baskets by Jabari Parker and Tyler Zeller.

Ivica Zubac scored 12 points in the fourth quarter and ignited a 29-9 run that bridged the third and fourth periods for the Lakers. Zubac finished with 16 points.

Antetokounmpo made two free throws to cap a 7-0 run and give the Bucks a 50-40 lead with 7:59 remaining in the first half. Los Angeles pulled within six, but fell behind by as many as 14 in the second quarter.

Randle dunked the ball ferociously over Tyler Zeller to give the Lakers a 21-17 lead midway through the first quarter. Los Angeles trailed 39-34 despite shooting 78 percent from the field in that period.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Made 11 3-pointers.

Lakers: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was ejected late in the second quarter after vociferously arguing a non-call. He had to be restrained by coach Luke Walton and teammates.

UP NEXT

Bucks: At the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Lakers: Host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

