Onalaska church recreates Tomb of Jesus

St. Paul's Church in Onalaska held a special Easter reenactment on Saturday.

Church members stood in front of St. Paul's Tomb of Jesus dressed as guards.

The demonstration represents the guards that stood outside the tomb Jesus was in and aims to raise awareness for the Easter season.

"Jesus said he was gonna rise in three days and he did so they put some guards outside," Pastor at St. Paul's Church Dan Olson said. "On Easter Sunday we are actually going to roll the door away, there's gonna be some lights in there so people are reminded that Jesus did not stay dead he rose from the dead and that's what gives us hope now and forever."

St. Paul's will hold three Easter services.

The first starts at 6 a.m. followed by an additional service at 8 a.m. with a final service at 10:30 a.m.