Downed power line interrupts Highway 35 traffic

Traffic along Highway 35 near Southern Bluffs Elementary School in La Crosse had to be rerouted on Saturday after power lines came down across the road near Mormon Creek.

The Shelby Fire Department responded to calls for the downed power line around 9:50 Saturday morning.

Shelby Police say they are not sure if any cars were involved in the incident, no ambulance was called to the scene.

Xcel Energy's website showed power out for a few dozen customers for several hours.

Shelby Police say Highway 35 is now open for traffic.

The road was closed for over eight hours.