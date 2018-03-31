Area organizations celebrate Easter with the community

With Easter right around the corner people of all ages prepare for the holiday and with a little help from area organizations people practiced their Easter egg hunting a day early.

Whether you will be the one hiding eggs or searching, Easter egg hunts are a holiday tradition. On Saturday people in La Crosse and Onalaska polished their hunting skills in preparation for the big day.

The Children's Museum of La Crosse started the day with their "EGG-stravaganza." Children collect up to six eggs filled with "bunny money," then choose how to spend their winnings on various prizes. The event attempts to continue the Easter magic that museum volunteers remember from their childhood.

"I have two older brothers and we would always go searching around and it was always so much fun to be looking in all these places and seeing how creative the Easter Bunny can be, and the Easter Bunny can be really creative," Children's Museum Volunteer Kaitlyn Rago said.

The early Easter celebrations continued with Altra Federal Credit Union's 47th annual Easter Egg Hunt. Their event takes a unique spin on the classic pastime in an effort to make sure kids of all ages still have fun. Instead of the traditional Easter egg hunt their event is similar to an Easter egg toss.

"We actually bring out little chocolate eggs, we throw them all over the lawn and then we call out age groups," Vice President of Marketing for Altra Federal Credit Union Cheryl Dutton explains.

"So that the 0-2 [group] can have a great chance of getting a lot of candy as well as the older kids. We also give away great prizes, bikes, and Easter baskets," Dutton concludes.

Additional activities at today's events include carrot painting, bunny ear making, and a chance to take a picture with the Easter Bunny.