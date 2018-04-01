DNR seeks $130M to preserve state park and other facilities - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

DNR seeks $130M to preserve state park and other facilities

Posted: Updated:

By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Jay Cooke State Park has had no running water since its water main failed last fall, forcing officials to close all the bathrooms with flush toilets and to direct visitors to outhouses. Blue Mounds State Park hasn't had drinkable water or showers since 2014 because its main well is contaminated with bacteria.

Those are just some of the reasons why the Department of Natural Resources is asking the Legislature for $130 million for asset preservation as part of Gov. Mark Dayton's $1.5 billion public construction package. The agency says its list of urgent repairs just keeps growing longer.

DNR capital investment director Kent Lokkesmoe says lawmakers have been generally supportive, but it's hard to predict how much of that goodwill will translate into the final public construction bill.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.