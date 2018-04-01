Middle of night chase through Winona County ends in arrest of truck thief

Winona police, sheriff's deputies and the Minnesota State Patrol chased a semi truck cab around Winona County early Saturday, finally stopping the driver near Lewiston with stop-sticks.
Michael Kronebusch, 42, was booked in the Winona County Detention Center Saturday morning on charges including 2nd Degree Assault-Dangerous Weapon, Theft, and Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle. Sheriff Ron Ganrude said the truck cab had been stolen.
The chase started about 12:30 a.m. when a Winona police officer attempted to pull over Kronebusch, but the driver then led officers through Rollingstone, Elba, St. Charles and then ended near Lewiston a half hour later.
"They used spikes a number of times, and finally took out six tires by Dutchman's Crossing," said Sheriff Ganrude. "When it fully stopped, the truck rolled backwards into a Winona squad car doing some damage."
The sheriff said the chase did not involve speeds over 55 mph, but the driver just would not stop. No one was hurt.
