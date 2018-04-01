One killed in Vernon County head-on crash

An Iowa man is killed in a head-on crash Saturday in Vernon County.

The Vernon County Sheriff's said it happened just before 8 a.m. on Highway 35 north of De Soto.

A vehicle driven by Lukas A. Arenz, 26, of Guttenberg, Iowa, was headed south when an oncoming vehicle swerved into his lane. The vehicles collided head-on. Arenz's vehicle went off highway, over an embankment, and became submerged in a pond. He, along with his two dogs, were able to get out of the vehicle and swim to shore. The sheriff's office said Arenz was taken by ambulance to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse with minor injuries. His dogs appeared to be in good condition and were turned over to the family.

The driver of the other vehicle was identified as Donald A. Freese, age 50, of Bellevue, Iowa. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vernon County Coroner's Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

It is the third fatal vehicle crash in 2018 in Vernon County according to the sheriff's office.