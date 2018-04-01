Area hotels host Easter meals

Many people around the Coulee Region took part in an Easter tradition, brunch.

The Charmant in La Crosse offered their annual Easter brunch on Sunday. The meal provides people a space to spend time with family while enjoying special creations.

Organizers of the event aim to create a meal filled with Easter classics along with more unique dishes.

"We want to make it special, we want to make it a bit elaborated," Charmant Director of Food and Beverage Michel Gabbud said.

"We have a big buffet behind me. The Easter Bunny is actually just swinging by as well. We've got pastries, we've got deserts, we've got carved meats, ham, prime rib, mostly local products," Gabbud finishes.

The Radisson's Three Rivers Lodge also organizes an Easter brunch. An event they have organized every year since the hotel's inception.

Serving over 800 people the brunch is a popular event around the area. With such large numbers attending it takes awhile to prepare the meal.

"It takes about two or three days in order to get everything in and prepare it, breaking it down and organizing it," Radisson Hotel's Executive Chef Douglas Neuschwanger elaborates.

"From our garnishes to everything else it is a very extensive process. We have a full staff dedicated to our brunch and making sure it is looking great and up to par," Neuschwanger concludes.

Both events require guests make reservations before dining, so mark your calendars next year to ensure a spot.