Easter mass teaches reasons for the holiday

Many Churchgoers in La Crosse started their Easter Sunday with music while learning about why they celebrate.

Living Word Christian Church's service began with songs of worship led by the church choir accompanied by a full band. With a piano, multiple guitars, and drums the church incorporates music into the service.

The church Pastor followed the performance with communion and teachings of their reasons for celebrating.

Easter services continued with Holy Trinity Parish using music to celebrate in their own style. The Parish welcomes people to join in their remembrance of the hope this day gives them.

"A day to celebrate the fact that life is all around us," Pastor of Holy Trinity Parish Father Rick Roberts explains.

"Especially in the springtime, it's a wonderful experience of knowing that God's life continues to be present all around us and that no matter how difficult life can be God always has a promise and a surprise of good things to come," Father Roberts concludes.

Holy Trinity holds regular Sunday morning services at 8:15 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

If you can't make it out of the house and are interested in future services, Living Word Christian Church broadcasts a service every Sunday at 10 a.m. on WXOW.

