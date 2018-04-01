Wisconsin State Trooper applicants down from previous years

Friday's 63rd State Trooper Recruit Graduation swore-in 37 new officers to the Wisconsin State Patrol, but law enforcement numbers across the state are still lower compared to previous years.

Matt Chambers, a veteran trooper of six years, says law enforcement drew him in after his military career.

"When I got out I was looking for the camaraderie, similar to the military, as well as helping people out." Senior Trooper Matt Chambers explains.

For some aspiring officers, certain obstacles can make entering the industry a challenge.

"Such as academics and physical fitness, that people have to pass to make it on and make it through the academy," Chambers continues.

With this year's recruit class graduating four fewer officers than last year some start to wonder if Wisconsin law enforcement numbers are dropping.

"They're low in the entire state from what I've read," Wisconsin State Patrol Training Officer Erica Ballweg-Larsen elaborates.

Even though applicant numbers are down, the Wisconsin State Patrol receives more than enough to fill a recruitment class.

"This last applicant pool was, I believe, between four and five hundred people and we hired 50 and graduated 37," Ballweg-Larsen finishes.

Those in law enforcement say it's common for numbers to fluctuate.

"It just happens there are a lot more people interested in the job and there are other times that there just aren't as many people interested," Trooper Jacob Anderson, graduate of the 63rd Wisconsin State Trooper Recruit Class describes.

With a career in law enforcement, it can be easy to not know where to begin.

"Start reaching out to other law enforcement officers that are out there, schedule a ride along." Anderson concludes.

Troopers say organizing a ride-along can be one of the best ways to learn more about the field.

"There's no cutting corners when someone is riding along with us, it's what we do in the car is what we do when they are not in the car." Chambers discloses.

A career in law enforcement may not be for everybody, but you can not know until you try.

"If you're looking to get out and help people and face something different every day this is the job." Chambers said.

To schedule a ride along with an officer, contact the state patrol post or police department closest to you. If you live in the Coulee Region, you can contact the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post at (608) 374-0513.

MORE: Wisconsin State Patrol