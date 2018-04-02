Medical Monday: Minutes in Motion now underway

The 2018 Minutes in Motion challenge is now underway. Carrie Zimmerman, Gundersen wellness education specialist, discussed Minutes in Motion.

Minutes in Motion is a free six-week community physical activity challenge that started on April 1 and ends May 12.

Track and record your minutes of physical activity - at least 30 minutes every day for six weeks. All activity counts as "Minutes in Motion," so do something you enjoy. Play with your kids, work in your garden or take your dog for a walk. You don't have to have the most minutes to win, but need to meet the minimum goal of 210 minutes a week or 1,260 over the course of the 6 week challenge for many chances to win prizes.

You can participate as an individual, create a community team with family and friends or join co-workers as a worksite wellness challenge. Teachers can also register their students and participate as a classroom. All classroom students K-5 who are registered will receive a free calendar to keep track of their "Minutes in Motion!"

To learn more or sign up visit their website. If you have questions or need assistance registering a team, contact (608) 775-4717 or email wellness@gundersenhealth.org.