Internet-famous eagle welcomes her 1st eaglet of the year - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Internet-famous eagle welcomes her 1st eaglet of the year

Posted: Updated:
DECORAH, Iowa (AP) - -

A famed bald eagle watched worldwide on the internet is sharing her nest with her first new eaglet of the year.

The Raptor Resource Project says the eaglet cracked out of its shell around 7:25 a.m. on Easter Sunday. The egg was laid Feb. 21. Eaglet D29's mom is known as Mom Decorah.

The nonprofit organization runs the popular bald eagle's webcam . The nest sits near the Decorah Trout Hatchery in northeast Iowa.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.