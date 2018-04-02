Winter isn't over yet

Sorry, it's not an April Fools joke. The region is expecting to see some snow starting tonight and into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 1 a.m. Tuesday morning through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Click here for Watches and Warnings issued in our area.

The News 19 Forecast Team says we may see some light rain or flurries late this afternoon. The heavy accumulations, some four to ten inches, won't start until late Monday night and Tuesday morning. Right now, depending on where you live and the track of the storm, four to ten inches may fall on the Coulee Region.

The heaviest snowfall is expected to the north of I-90.

As expected, while travel won't be an issue today, difficult travel conditions will confront drivers throughout Tuesday. Visibility may be a problem during the heaviest snowfall.

We will keep you updated on the latest on this storm online at WXOW.com, our WXOW Weather App, and on our evening newscasts

Related Links: