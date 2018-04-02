Ribbons remind community to speak up against abuse

The numbers suggest a growing problem, but those at the forefront say we're seeing more cases of child abuse locally because more people are speaking out.

To mark Child Abuse Prevention and Sexual Assault Awareness Month in La Crosse, those with the Coulee Region Task Force put up blue ribbons on trees and signs around Main Street. They said, locally, there were about 1,600 cases of abuse reported in the last year, and these symbols keep the issue in focus, reminding people to speak up if they see a problem.

"We have the obligation to report that, and we can call child and protective services and report that abuse in good faith as a Good Samaritan and remain anonymous," said Jamie Korn from the Family & Children's Center.

The task force invites the community to come out Friday afternoon at 4 o'clock and help plant 1,000 blue pinwheels in the ground outside of Partners in Excellence at 901 Caledonia St. in La Crosse.