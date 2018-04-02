Local choir prepares for national finals in New York

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau's a cappella music group Vocal Point is preparing for its second straight trip to the International Competition of High School A cappella Finals in New York City. They're looking for the community to send them off in style.

You can show your support for the group and get a sampling of their show at a send off concert on Friday, April 13 at GET High School in Galesville. The show starts at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $10 and are all general admission.

GET Vocal Point is one of 8 teams remaining in the national competition at Lincoln Center in New York. They're coming off a 3rd place finish at nationals last year.