OWI driver bumps police car

A La Crosse police patrol car at a stop sign was rear ended on Saturday night.

The driver of the bumping vehicle quickly admitted he was intoxicated and told police, "I'm going to fail your tests, at least I'm being honest."

According to police reports, the incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of 3rd Street and Pearl Street. Two La Crosse Police officers were stopped at the intersection, letting pedestrians cross. That's when 26-year-old Tyler Kinard bumped their patrol car from behind.

The officers got out and approached the car. When Kinard was asked how much he had to drink, his reply was "Too much."

After a series of field sobriety tests, Kinard was arrested and charged with his second OWI. Additionally he was cited for Inattentive Driving.

No one was hurt in the incident.