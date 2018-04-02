Wisconsin farmers will planting more soybean crops this year

The growing season is almost upon us and farmers are beginning to think about what they will be planting this year.

A lot of farmers are waiting for winter to be over already so the growing season can begin. The big question remains, what crops to plant or not to plant this year.

Soybeans may be at the top of the crop list this year for Wisconsin farmers. Local agriculture leaders said there are two possible reasons for the expected rise in soybean production over other popular crops such as corn. The first being that there is simply too much corn leftover from last year and farmers are looking for a new, more profitable crop. The other reason may be because farmers are always rotating crops and amending soil. What it ultimately comes down to is the farmer's gut instinct, finances, and what crop they think will be most lucrative.

Kaitlyn Lance, the agriculture educator at the UW-Extension for La Crosse county says, "A lot of farmers are going to be turning towards diversification, so not only are they going to have dairy, but also have that crop aspect of soybean and corn. Maybe looking at some cover crops like oats and things like that to kind of help them reach these different markets."

The production of soybeans depends heavily on the weather with typical planting beginning during the first week of May. The prices you'll pay at the super markets for corn and soybeans this summer are expected to remain fairly similar to what they were last year. It is important to keep in mind that margins are very tight overall in the agricultural industry and that it would only take a bad storm or not enough summer warmth to drive prices higher.

Many farmers are looking to soybeans as well, because as Kaitlyn would say, it's always nice to have a "fall back plan" just in case. This is important now because crops like corn are continuing to see a surplus. This idea of a "fall back plan" would allow farmers to continue to generate income from another crop even if others aren't doing well.