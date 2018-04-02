Organ donor families and recipients share heartfelt stories at "Pause To Give Life" ceremony

Every ten minutes, the list of those waiting for an organ transplant adds a name. At any given time there are over 100,000 people waiting for a transplant. Each day, 20 of those die never having received the organ they need.

Area hospitals took time Monday morning to honor the impact organ donors have, raising a "Donate Life" flag and sharing a moment of silence along with others across the state.

The ceremony, called "Pause to Give Life" is part of a statewide kick-off of National Donate Life Month. Mayo Clinic Health System joined Gundersen Health System and many other hospitals, raising their flags at 10:08 AM to signify that just one organ donor can save eight lives.

Among those in attendance at Mayo was Mindy Branson. Mindy's 3-year-old son passed away tragically, but she decided to donate his kidneys. That donation later changed the life of a mother of five.

"She was able to stop dialysis," Branson said. "Dialysis is something that takes a big part of your day. She was able to take that time and spend it with her children."

Betsy Klein was also at Mayo and given the honor of raising the flag. On her 34th birthday, she received a call saying she was finally getting a life-saving liver transplant.

"Basically the bile ducts in my liver were closing off and my liver was dying," Klein said. "When I came out of surgery all I was able to do was give my parents the thumbs up because I had tubes in and out of me all over, and they said yes, you got the organ, everything is fine."

Each person at the ceremony shared in an experience with a life-giving donation. They now show support for each other sharing a connection they say is unlike anything.

"I think you just see that one time and it just strikes you as being so profound for people to be able to give that gift of life," said Joy Erb-Moser, a registered nurse at Mayo.

"You get to be a part of that," Branson said. 'You get to be a part of all the other donors helping other families."

Looking back, it's all part of a kindness that none of them will soon forget, and a cause they will continue to fight for.

"When that flag went up today, I said a silent prayer to my donor and remembered my father who passed away three weeks ago today," Klein said. "I know that they are up there side by side."

The U.S. operates with an "opt-in" system for organ donation, meaning you have to choose to be a donor. Some other countries have the opposite - an "opt-out" system - where citizens have to choose not to donate. Those systems typically have significantly higher rates of organ donation.

Mayo says one of the biggest obstacles is the subject of conversation. Many do not discuss organ donation for themselves or family members until an incident occurs and have more trouble making those decisions in a heightened emotional state.

"The best thing that families can do is have that conversation today," said Erb-Moser. "Have that conversation with loved ones and I don't care what age you are, whether you're 16 or 60 or 86. Have that conversation to say what your wishes would be."