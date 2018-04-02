La Crosse Fire Department expands response to Town of Medary

As of Saturday, March 31, the City of La Crosse Fire Department will provide emergency services for the Town of Medary.

More than 1,500 people call the Town of Medary home. In recent years, those people have relied on the Onalaska Fire Department to respond to calls. The services were made available through a contract arrangement between the City of Onalaska and the Town of Medary. The contract expired, and the Medary Town Board asked the La Crosse Fire Department if they would be interested in providing emergency services. La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam agreed to a new contract.

"What's important is that they have good, trained firefighters coming if they do have an emergency whether it's the City of La Crosse or the City of Onalaska," said Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Murphy with the La Crosse Fire Department. "That they have trained professionals that can address not just fires, EMS, but also water emergencies."

Murphy says the extra coverage will not mean any extra staffing for the La Crosse Fire Department. Instead, he says it is essentially an extension of current boundaries.

Murphy says an average of 60 calls per year comes from the Town of Medary. That number is just 1-percent of the call volume the La Crosse Fire Department receives in a year.

Although much of the Town of Medary is in the contract agreement, it does not cover all residents. Some to the south and west of La Crosse will be covered by the Shelby Fire Department.