La Crosse declares a "48 Hour Snow Disposal Period"

In advance of the winter storm bearing down on the region, La Crosse's Superintendent of Streets announces temporary, but mandatory alternate side parking rules for vehicles on the city's streets.

The "48 Hour Snow Disposal Period" starts at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning and lasts until Thursday morning at 6 a.m.

The rules are in effect for the entire day throughout the city.

According to the city, vehicles on Tuesday and Thursday must park on the odd side of the street and on the even side of the street on Wednesday.

The city said La Crosse Police will allow a grace period between 9 pm and midnight each day so people can make sure they are parked on the correct side of the street during overnight hours.

People who park on the wrong side of the street can expect increased fines or possibly getting towed according to the city ordinance, as listed here:

44-107 (d)

"Snow disposal period. The Superintendent of Streets may designate a snow disposal period for the duration of 48 hours. Notification of the snow disposal period shall be provided to the local news media and through the City of La Crosse public webpage. It shall be prima facie evidence of notification to any individual that said notification has been posted on the City of La Crosse public webpage seven hours prior to any snow disposal period. Failure to comply with a snow disposal period shall result in increased alternate side parking forfeitures as provided in section 44-1 and the Police Department may remove such vehicles either with its own facilities or by the employment of towing equipment from private contractors, and such vehicles may be ordered stored by the Police Department in any storage garage or rental parking ground."