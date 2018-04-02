Tips for Dam Safety Awareness Week

While the weather doesn't feel like spring right now, state officials urge everyone to be safe on water near dams.

Governor Scott Walker proclaimed this week as Dam Safety Awareness Week.

Officials with Xcel Energy, which operate hydroelectric dams in the state, remind enthusiasts to obey all warning signs near dams and wear a life jacket. Also, never wade or swim near a dam as the current can pull you through.

"In our dams, we're taking water and running it through a turbine," Community Services Manager Mike Herro said. "It's coming out very turbulent. You don't know which way the current it going. It can be a very dangerous situation. There's a lot of power with water."

Xcel also reminds people to never fish or boat near a dam alone and leave the motor running to help get out of the current if you get sucked in.

They say these tips also hold true even at dams for navigation use.