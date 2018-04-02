Spike in thieves stealing part from cars in La Crosse

Residents in La Crosse reported to police catalytic converters on their cars are being removed in the overnight hours.

Police say in recent weeks between five to 10 people reported the thefts.

"The thief will essentially crawl under the car and utilize some form of saw to cut off the catalytic converter and then steal the catalytic converter," Sgt. Tom Walsh said.

A mechanic at Pischke Motors in La Crosse says it can happen quickly.

"In less than a minute," Rick Smith said. "Most thieves that are doing this will target vehicles that are higher, like an SUV, so there's room to crawl under."

Smith says because the thieves don't care about the car, they'll cut the pipes anyway to get the metal off quickly. They then trade the metal for cash.

"They contain rare metals," Smith explained.

Three metals in fact, platinum, palladium and rhodium. Those metals can fetch up to hundreds of dollars at scrap yards. The converter uses those metals to filter out toxins in the car's emissions, meaning all cars carry them. Some auto shops take steps to protect residents.

"A lot of places will actually weld a cage underneath the frame," Smith added.

Sgt. Walsh says the thefts occurred all around the city, so all residents should keep an eye out.

"More than likely the people that are doing this, know the value of what the converters are they're looking for," He explained. "So they're going to be looking for those cars in town and trying to hit them."

Sgt. Walsh urges residents, if possible, to park in you garage, close to your home or under a well lit area to prevent you from being targeted. If you or a neighbor sees someone suspicious around your cars, call police.