Flags raised honoring organ donors

Area hospitals in La Crosse marked the start of National Donate Life month with flag raising ceremonies. Flags were raised at 10:08 a.m., signifying how one donor can save up to eight lives.

Gundersen Health Systems were joined by family and friends of organ donor Erin Rud, sharing a moment of silence and remembering the nineteen year old nursing student from Iowa.

"She was amazing, an absolutely amazing girl. She loved everybody and never judged anyone," said Kathy Renk, Erin's mom.

"I remember her asking when she got her driver's license, 'Mom, should I be an organ donor or not?' and I said, that's your choice."

Renk says her daughter is still making a difference because of that decision to be an organ donor. Erin's family called today's event another way to celebrate her life.

For more information on how you can register to be an organ, tissue and eye donor, go to DonateLifeWisconsin.org or contact the Wisconsin DMV service center.