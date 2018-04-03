Logan antique show returns with unique finds

The Logan Antique Show is rolling into La Crosse this weekend. Mark Lakmann with Logan High School Bands joined us on Daybreak with some items that you might find there.

The show takes place on Saturday, April 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Logan High School, 1500 Ranger Dr. The cost is $5, children 12 and younger are free.

Proceeds go to the Logan Band and Logan HS Scholarships.