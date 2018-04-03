Voters: do you know the rules at the polls?

Election day is Tuesday and to make the voting process easier, it is important to know what you can and cannot do at the polling places.



When you are out at the polls, electioneering is prohibited. That means you cannot wear a button or any clothes that supports a candidate.



No recording devices are allowed, and you can't reveal who you are voting for.

"If there's a voter that wants to take a selfie, you know I voted, with discretion and as long as you're not showing the ballot they are allowed," said Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl.

To find out where your polling destination is click here.