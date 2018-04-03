ELECTION DAY TUESDAY: What you need to know to vote in the spring 2018 election

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 for the spring election.

There is one statewide race for Supreme Court between Judge Michael Screnock and Judge Rebecca Dallet, and a referendum to determine the future of the state treasurer.

Election officials say spring voting tends to have a much lower turnout – and some polling experts say, because of that, individual voters can have a far greater influence on the outcome.

To see what’s on the ballot in your area, visit the Wisconsin Election Commission's "What's on My Ballot" page and type in your address to see a ballot.

VOTER ID NEEDED

When you vote, you will need to present one of the acceptable forms of photo ID for voting. Tap here to see a diagram of which identification can be used.

If you already have a Wisconsin driver license or one of the other acceptable forms of ID for voting, just remember to bring it with you when you head to your polling place!

What if you don't have an acceptable ID for voting on Election Day?

You can ask for AND vote with a provisional ballot. But, for your ballot to be counted, you MUST either come back to your polling place with an acceptable form of ID before it closes at 8:00 pm OR bring your ID to your municipal clerk's office by 4:00 pm the Friday after the primary election (February 23rd).

For more information about voter photo ID – visit the Wisconsin Election Commission's voter photo ID website: Bring It to the Ballot.

If you don't have an acceptable ID for voting and need help getting one, contact one of these Voter ID Hotline #s: 608-285-2141 or 414-882-8622.