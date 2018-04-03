Medical examiner: Madison father killed adult son, himself - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Medical examiner: Madison father killed adult son, himself

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a Madison man killed his adult son before taking his own life.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the father and son as 58-year-old Timothy Thorland and 33-year-old Andrew Thorland.

Police say the shooting took place in a bedroom at their Madison home Sunday about 6 a.m.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says four shots were fired from a single semi-automatic gun. The shooting is the city's first homicide in 2018.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.