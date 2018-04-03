Caledonia's King named to 2018 Minnesota AP All-State boys basketball team

By The Associated Press

The 2018 Associated Press All-State teams for Minnesota high school boys basketball:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tre Jones, Apple Valley

FIRST TEAM

Tre Jones, senior, Apple Valley

Daniel Oturu, senior, Cretin-Derham Hall

Jalen Suggs, sophomore, Minnehaha Academy

Matthew Hurt, junior, Rochester John Marshall

Calvin Wishart, senior, Delano

SECOND TEAM

Gabe Kalscheur, senior, DeLaSalle

Owen King, senior, Caledonia

Jarvis Thomas Omersa, senior, Orono

Michael Jones, senior, Woodbury

Tyler Wahl, junior, Lakeville North

THIRD TEAM

Zeke Nnaji, junior, Hopkins

Noah Kannegiesser, senior, Hancock

Jarius Cook, senior, Park Center

Sy Chatman, senior, Cretin-Derham Hall

Josiah Strong, senior, Champlin Park

