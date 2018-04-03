Caledonia's King named to 2018 Minnesota AP All-State boys basketball team

By The Associated Press
The 2018 Associated Press All-State teams for Minnesota high school boys basketball:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tre Jones, Apple Valley
FIRST TEAM
Tre Jones, senior, Apple Valley
Daniel Oturu, senior, Cretin-Derham Hall
Jalen Suggs, sophomore, Minnehaha Academy
Matthew Hurt, junior, Rochester John Marshall
Calvin Wishart, senior, Delano
SECOND TEAM
Gabe Kalscheur, senior, DeLaSalle
Owen King, senior, Caledonia
Jarvis Thomas Omersa, senior, Orono
Michael Jones, senior, Woodbury
Tyler Wahl, junior, Lakeville North
THIRD TEAM
Zeke Nnaji, junior, Hopkins
Noah Kannegiesser, senior, Hancock
Jarius Cook, senior, Park Center
Sy Chatman, senior, Cretin-Derham Hall
Josiah Strong, senior, Champlin Park
