Walker signs bill prohibiting abortion coverage

An anti-abortion group says Gov. Scott Walker has signed a bill that generally blocks state health insurance programs from covering abortions for state workers.

Wisconsin Right to Life announced Tuesday that the governor signed the bill earlier in the day. Walker's spokeswoman, Amy Hasenberg, didn't immediately reply to an email seeking confirmation.

The bill allows coverage of abortions only in cases of rape or incest or to save the mother's life.

State health insurance plans currently cover only medically necessary abortions. But Wisconsin law doesn't define a medically necessary abortion and the bill's supporters wanted to remove any ambiguity.

