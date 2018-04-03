Copy-The Latest: Walker signs breast tissue bill

The Latest: Walker signs breast tissue bill - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Gov. Scott Walker has signed a bill that requires mammogram providers to notify women if they have dense breast tissue.

The bill's supporters say if women know they have dense breast tissue they can make better health choices since it's harder to detect cancerous tumors in women with dense breast tissue.

The measure was among 64 bills Walker signed into law Tuesday. Other high-profile bills include measures that block state health insurance programs from covering abortions for state workers, grant unionized state construction and other building trade workers a 1.26 percent raise and require the state historical director to consider evidence for adding land to the state's burial sites catalog.

