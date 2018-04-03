Badgers' Happ declares for NBA Draft; could still return for senior season

Badgers forward Ethan Happ is declaring for the NBA draft, but has not yet hired an agent - meaning he could still return to Wisconsin for his senior season.

The route Happ is taking is similar to what Nigel Hayes did two years ago. He will be able to go to participate in the NBA Combine and "test the waters" to get a sense of his value as an NBA prospect. If he chooses he's better served to return to Madison for his senior season - he will be able to do so.

“Ethan and I have talked multiple times about his future and our coaching staff fully supports his decision to explore the NBA draft,” Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said in a statement. “This is a great opportunity for him to gather information directly from the source, NBA personnel.

"The underclassmen rule allows Ethan and others to participate in workouts with teams and potentially the NBA combine, Gard continued. "This experience will be invaluable for him and ultimately make him a better player.”

The 6-foot-10 Happ averaged 17.9 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks on his way to First Team All-Big Ten honors as a junior. He was a stabilizing force for a young Badgers team that struggled due to injuries.

Wisconsin finished 15-18 and failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 1997-98 season.

The last Wisconsin player to leave early for the NBA was Sam Dekker, who was drafted No. 18 overall in 2015.