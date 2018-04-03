Local volunteers receive proclamation

Local area volunteers received a special thank you and proclamation from the mayor.

As part of National Service Recognition Day, La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat read the proclamation to those volunteers gathered at the La Crosse Main Library. It cited how much of a positive impact they continue to have on the community.

"There is something special about La Crosse and the fact that time and time again people in this community step up and give their time and talents," Kabat said.

Members of the Coulee Region Retired and Senior Volunteers Program were in attendance. They represented part of the 76 volunteer sites and 630 volunteers serving the area. Volunteers provide everything from transportation services, meal delivery and tutoring children.