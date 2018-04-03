Louden Brown, also known as the "Self-Proclaimed Hype Man"

UW-La Crosse football's spring practices are just underway. As they start to feel out the roster and the changes within the coaching staff, there is one new position that stands out among the rest.

That is the new "tempo guy." A position that Head Coach Mike Schmidt wanted to fill in order to bring as much energy to practice as possible. When the new position was brought up in the meetings, no one volunteered immediately. Then, Student Assistant Coach Louden Brown raised his hand.

" He was this new guy, this new Student Coach, and we were like yeah we need somebody, and nobody stepped up and all of a sudden from the back of the room, it's hey coach I will do it," Head Coach Mike Schmidt explained.

Coach Brown took this position to a whole different level, one that will be very hard to replace.

" I have always been into football a lot, but I honestly never really knew that I could do these type of things that I have been doing," Brown said. " I enjoy it, and I am around a great group of guys who feeds off my energy."

" None of us knew that he had this in him," Schmidt said." He just flourished and took his shirt off and the guys went crazy, and I guess the rest is history now."

