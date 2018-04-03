Partisan Approach to a Non-Partisan Race

From the start, the two candidates for Wisconsin Supreme Court were not shy about providing political points of view. During the campaign, we spoke with UW-La Crosse political analyst Tim Dale about that approach taken by Judge Michael Skrenock and Judge Rebecca Dallet.

We asked him about the effect of the partisan approach for a race that is non-partisan. Dale told us, it's happened before and he says it happens, in part, because when there's no partisanship voters have a hard time distinguishing candidates. It's difficult to have true, non-partisan races he says. Especially when there are partisan issues making their way through the courts.