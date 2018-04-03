Dallet projected winner in state Supreme Court race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Rebecca Dallet has been projected the winner in the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Dallet was elected judge in 2008. She tried to attract Democratic voters in the primary, running an ad critical of President Donald Trump. She also criticized the Supreme Court for ending an investigation into Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

She replaces Justice Michael Gableman, who did not seek a second 10-year term.

Michael Screnock was appointed a judge by Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2015. He had the backing of the Wisconsin Republican Party and had previously worked as an attorney defending Walker's Act 10 collective bargaining law and legislative maps drawn by Republicans that are currently being challenged before the U.S. Supreme Court.