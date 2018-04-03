Wisconsin Supreme Court election to be decided - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Dallet projected winner in state Supreme Court race

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Rebecca Dallet has been projected the winner in the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Dallet was elected judge in 2008. She tried to attract Democratic voters in the primary, running an ad critical of President Donald Trump. She also criticized the Supreme Court for ending an investigation into Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

She replaces Justice Michael Gableman, who did not seek a second 10-year term.

Full election results are HERE.

Michael Screnock was appointed a judge by Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2015. He had the backing of the Wisconsin Republican Party and had previously worked as an attorney defending Walker's Act 10 collective bargaining law and legislative maps drawn by Republicans that are currently being challenged before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.