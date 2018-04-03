New fire truck referendum passes by overwhelming margin

A total of 1,066 voters in the Town of Campbell went to the polls for the Spring Election on Tuesday, resulting in a more than 40-percent voter turnout.

That number is much higher than voter turnout expected by La Crosse County officials.

A number of items on the ballot with a local impact drew voters to the polls. One of those items was an advisory referendum to replace a fire engine in the Campbell Fire Department.

Voters overwhelmingly supported the new pumper truck with 870 'yes' votes and 187 'no' votes in the preliminary results.

It was an emotional night for many of the firefighters who eagerly waited for the results. As for Campbell Fire Chief Nate Melby, he says he is proud to be part of the Town of Campbell.

"It's more than just a vote for a fire truck in our community," said Melby. "It's a vote of confidence in our volunteer fire department and the services and the value we provide, and it's also a vote for the future of the Town of Campbell."

Because it was an advisory referendum, it will go before the Campbell Town Board. They will be responsible for the official approval of the up to S500,000 plus interest in potential costs associated with the new fire engine.