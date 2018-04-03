Wisconsin voters say they want to keep state treasurer - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin voters say they want to keep state treasurer

Posted: Updated:

Wisconsin voters have decided they want to keep the state treasurer position, even though its duties have been all but eliminated.

Voters on Tuesday rejected a constitutional amendment to eliminate the position that has been around since before Wisconsin was a state.

The Legislature has shrunk duties of the treasurer in recent years, increasing the pressure to do away with the office altogether.

Proponents of eliminating the office say it's worth it to save taxpayers the $70,000 salary for the position and the $227,000 biannual cost of running the office.

But opponents say the position should be retained and strengthened to be a financial watchdog.

The vote means the next treasurer will be elected to a four-year term in November

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.