Arcadia voters approve $4 million referendum; $12 million donation coming

Voters in the Arcadia School District approve a measure Tuesday to spend $4 million for new construction.

The net result though is a $16 million boost to the district through a donation from a local foundation.

The money proposed in Tuesday's referendum question goes to cover the district's portion of the costs of a new gym and locker room facility in conjunction with a new community center addition at the middle/high school site.

The additional $12 million comes from the Wanek Foundation whose donation covers about three-quarters of the cost of the expansion.

The district website said the project would ultimately contain a two-court gymnasium, locker rooms, and the community center. A public library facility is also part of the building project.

The referendum passed 789-453.