Arcadia voters approve $4 million referendum; $12 million donation coming

Arcadia voters approve $4 million referendum; $12 million donation coming

Posted: Updated:
Arcadia, WI (WXOW) - -

Voters in the Arcadia School District approve a measure Tuesday to spend $4 million for new construction. 

The net result though is a $16 million boost to the district through a donation from a local foundation. 

The money proposed in Tuesday's referendum question goes to cover the district's portion of the costs of a new gym and locker room facility in conjunction with a new community center addition at the middle/high school site. 

The additional $12 million comes from the Wanek Foundation whose donation covers about three-quarters of the cost of the expansion. 

The district website said the project would ultimately contain a two-court gymnasium, locker rooms, and the community center. A public library facility is also part of the building project. 

The referendum passed 789-453.

