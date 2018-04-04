Celebrate 2018 with Viterbo show choir

Viterbo's Platinum Edition show choir is celebrating the past year with its aptly named "Celebration 2018" performance. The show is Saturday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the main theater of the Fine Arts Center.

Spanning a wide variety of musical genres, Celebration 2018 will take audiences from Broadway to the pop charts to country roads. Additionally, some guest performers, including men's a cappella group Tonal II, who stopped by Daybreak for a preview, will join in the celebration. Other guests include the First Congregational Church Sanctuary Choir, two small ensembles from Onalaska High School, Logan High School student soloist Audrey Gerzema, and guest soloist Doug Mahlum.

Tickets range in price from $14 to $20 and can be purchased by calling the box office at 796-3100. You can also get tickets online at the Viterbo website.

