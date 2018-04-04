Democrat enters treasurer race after fighting to save office

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A management consultant who campaigned to save the state treasurer's office is running for the position.

Democrat Sarah Godlewski of Eau Claire filed campaign registration documents with the state Elections Commission on March 30. Godlewski is co-founder of venture capital company MaSa Partners.

Tom Hiller, a Republican investment manager from Madison, registered to run in January.

Incumbent Republican Matt Adamcyzk isn't seeking re-election. He has chosen to run for the state Assembly.

That leaves Godlewski and Hiller as the only candidates registered to run for treasurer so far.

Godlewski traveled the state campaigning against a constitutional amendment that would have eliminated the treasurer's office. Voters rejected the amendment in Tuesday's elections.

