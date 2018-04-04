RECALL: Popular beer being recalled for small glass pieces in bottle

Stella Artois reports small pieces of glass may have fallen in certain bottles of its beer.
The recall affects six packs, 12 packs, 18 pack and 24 packs sold in the U.S.
Overall, less than one-percent of glass bottles in the U.S. may have been affected.
For more information, visit the company’s website.
The safety of our consumers is our first priority. As a result of a glass packaging flaw from one of our 3rd party suppliers, we are issuing a voluntary recall. See if any of your recent purchases may have been affected by visiting: https://t.co/b5bDIv9IqK— Stella Artois (@StellaArtois) April 2, 2018
