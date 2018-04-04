RECALL: Popular beer being recalled for small glass pieces in bo - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

RECALL: Popular beer being recalled for small glass pieces in bottle

ST. LOUIS, MO (WKOW) -

Stella Artois reports small pieces of glass may have fallen in certain bottles of its beer.

The recall affects six packs, 12 packs, 18 pack and 24 packs sold in the U.S. 

Overall, less than one-percent of glass bottles in the U.S. may have been affected.  

For more information, visit the company’s website.

