Prison for man who shot at La Crescent Police

One of the two men who shot at La Crescent Police officers last July is sentenced to 13 years in prison.

William Wallraff, 20, received the sentence March 26 on charges of Assault in the First Degree and Assault-2nd-Dangerous Weapon, for his role in shooting at officers after a traffic stop south of La Crescent.

Wallraff was with Wyatt Helfrich when they were pulled over by Officer Ryan Quanrud after the men acted suspiciously at a Kwik Trip in La Crescent. When Quanrud approached the vehicle, Helfrich fired one shot from a shotgun towards Quanrud. The officer returned fire as the pair's car fled the scene. During the subsequent chase, which reached speeds of 100 mph, Wallraff used the shotgun to fire at pursuing officers.

Other officers used spike strips to puncture the tires on Helfrich's vehicle outside of Caledonia. Wallraff and Helfrich then fled into a nearby cornfield before eventually surrendering to officers.

Helfrich was wounded when Quanrud and Officer Christopher Flick both returned fire during the earlier traffic stop. No one else was hurt during the incident.

In the investigation that followed, both officers were found their use of force was justified.

Wallraff faced fifteen charges connected with the shooting and chase including two counts of attempted first degree murder. Those charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal. The deal also involves Wallraff testifying against Helfrich in future court proceedings.

Helfrich's case is still pending according to the Houston County Attorney's Office. Helfrich remains in the Houston County Jail.

