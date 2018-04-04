WI Dairy News: Driftless Wine & Cheese Trail

You can have local wines and local cheeses on the Driftless Wisconsin Wine and Cheese Trail.
The Spring Trail weekend is April 13-15, 2018.
Branches Winery owner Therese Bergholz says, "My dream with this trail was to build on a nice relationship we already have with a local winery and the creameries here in the Westby area."
You can go to the official website to find out details about the weekend's events.
