Snowfall sets record in at least 2 cities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The National Weather Service says Green Bay and Wausau set snowfall records on Tuesday.

Wausau received 10 inches of snow while Green Bay got between 8 and 9 inches. Forecasters say parts of Waupaca and Oconto counties received nearly a foot of snow Monday and Tuesday.

Classes at some schools were canceled Wednesday, including the Kewaunee, Clintonville, Marinette and Oconto districts. Many other schools delayed the start of classes due to the weather.

