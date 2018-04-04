Plans for a new Sparta Elementary School kick into high gear

Sparta School District officials say the nerves are over after voters approved two referendums for the district. Now the next phase begins.

Voters approved using $28.5 million to build a new elementary school and another $4 million to upgrade the current schools. The district superintendent says the vote brings about an exciting time for the district as staff plan for the future.

"We want to do the soil boring and make sure everything is good with the land," Dr. Amy Van Deuren said. "The board of education has drafts of the requests for proposals for architect engineer and construction manager. So we can get that team together and start working on plans as soon as possible."

The district hopes to open doors for the new school in the fall of 2020.