National Public Health Week recognizes local efforts

It is National Public Health Week.

The week recognizes the impact of local public health agencies across the state and country that promote health in all aspects of life.

Public health officials say the La Crosse County Health Department is one of the best kept secrets. The department provides a spectrum of health services ranging from free water testing to good nutrition through the WIC Program to immunizations.

"There are so many things that we do and many of them are things we don't talk about, because we're preventing health issues," said Paula Silha, Health Education Manager for the La Crosse County Health Department. "That's the other big focus of public health is raising the environment for everyone to live in a healthy environment and work in a healthy environment."

Silha says local taxes help fund programs and services offered in the La Crosse County Health Department. That keeps the option for a healthy lifestyle accessible to everyone.