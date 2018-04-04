Walker signs new foster care legislation

Governor Walker signed an eleven-bill package Wednesday to provide more services to children in the Wisconsin foster care system.

The package was created by the 2017 Speakers Task Force on Foster Care, co-chaired by Onalaska Democratic Representative Steve Doyle. The governor signed six of the bills in Wausau and another 5 in La Crosse Wednesday afternoon at the county administration building. Walker boasted of the bipartisan work done on the package of bills, citing that except for 2 votes on one bill, each passed the legislature unanimously.

"All these things were about breaking down some of the barriers so that there is a greater emphasis on the good that can be done for children," Walker said.

Walker, who is up for reelection this year, also expanded on his comments made via Twitter warning of a "Blue Wave" in coming elections. Walker said he thinks the way to combat that potential wave of Democratic enthusiasm is to focus on what he says are positives from his administration.

"We've seen property taxes and income taxes down for small business owners, family farmers, senior citizens and working families, all sorts of good things out there," Walker said. "We just can't assume that people know about that positive story. We have got to lay out an optimistic vision for the future going forward and if we do that we'll be in good shape."