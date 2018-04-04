Panel discusses state of the UW system

The University of Wisconsin La Crosse hosted a forum concerning the state of the UW system as a whole Wednesday.

Panel members discussed the UW's current state, sharing what they felt was working and what concerns they had going forward. Much of those concerns centered around funding issues, some arguing that state funding cuts to the UW are forcing some schools to cut programs and staff.

State Senator Jennifer Shilling was one of the panel members, and shared a concern that sometimes the long term effects aren't always able to be considered in short term budgets.

"Unfortunately the legislature looks at budgets in a two-year window," Shilling said. "It is hard for legislators and the administration to look beyond a long term vision for the university of what the university system should look like 5, 10, 15 years down the road."

Student loan debt was also a concern raised. 26% of adults in the state have a college degree. The average student leaves with over $30,000 in debt. 40 million Americans hold over $1.2 trillion in debt nationally.