Summerfest announces ground stage acts - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Summerfest announces ground stage acts

Posted:
Milwaukee (WISN) -- -

Summerfest announced Wednesday who will be performing on the ground stages during this year's festival.

The following performers will appear, but Summerfest has not said at which stages or times they will play:

June 27

Lil Uzi Vert
Alesso
Jethro Tull
Grizzly Bear
Party Favor
Lukas Nelson and Promises of the Real
Caroline Rose
Waker
Little Feather
The Cougars

June 28

Marshmello
Tory Lanez
Maze featuring Frankie Beverly
George Thorogood & the Destroyers
Buckcherry
P.O.D.
The Crystal Method
Medasin
Matthew Sweet
The Posies
Lit
Drivin N Cryin
Meat Puppets
Cornerstone of Rock
Alien Ant Farm
Boogie Men

June 29

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly
Goldlink
Social Distortion
Plain White T's
Xavier Omar
Lissie
Knox Fortune
The O'My's
Men I Trust
Sunflower Bean
Milck
33 RPM

June 30

Kaleo
Rachel Platten
Buddy Guy
The Soul Rebels
Phil Vassar
Jonny Lang
Welshly Arms
Too Many Zooz
The Screamin Cucumbers

July 1

Greta Van Fleet
The Neighbourhood
Spoon
Chromeo
Capital Cities
Black Violin
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
The Edgar Winter Group
Great White
Nick Lowe featuring Los Straitjackets
Lynch Mob
Fastball
Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers
Wishbone Ash
Rhythm Kings

July 3

Steve Tyler
Foster the People
Luis the Child
Benjamin Booker
Trace Adkins
Bishop Briggs
Joywave
Under the Streetlamp
Liza Anne
L.I.F.T.
Abby Jean
Cold Sweat & the Brew City Horns

July 4

Kesha
Pixies
Yonder Mountain Spring Band
Cheap Codes
Gavin DeGraw
CVBZ
Chris Lane
Andreas Moss
The Wombats
Justin Caruso
Cade
Alex Guthrie
Kings of Radio

July 5

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Slightly Stoopid
Machine Gun Kelly
DJ Jazzy Jeff
Trampled by Turtles
Gin Blossoms
Dead Horses
John Nemeth
Walter Trout
Eddie Butts Band

July 6

The Flaming Lips
Janelle Monae
Borns
O.A.R.
Judah & the Lion
Michael Franti & Spearhead
Hurray for the Riff Raff
Malo
Becca Mancari
The LoveMonkeys

July 7

Phantogram
HellYeah
Jon Batiste with the Dap-Kings
Mayer Hawthorne
Hunter Hayes
Howard Jones
Jonny P
Boney James
Maxi Priest
Candlebox
Pop Evil
The James Hunter Six
The Toys

July 8

Cheap Trick
Timeflies
Victor Manuelle
Boz Scaggs
Anderson East
Savannah Conley
Walter Lukens
Soccer Mommy
76 Juliet

More information can be found here: Summerfest 2018: Main stage headliner list complete

